Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

