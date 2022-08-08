Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 32,140 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,140 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $234.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

