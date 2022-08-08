Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,109 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSCI were worth $20,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in MSCI by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $496.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.44 and its 200 day moving average is $464.25. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

