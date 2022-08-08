Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,507 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

ADSK opened at $221.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

