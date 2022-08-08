The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $237.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

