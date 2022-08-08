Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 100,252 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

