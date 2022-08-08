Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $290.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

