Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.16. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

