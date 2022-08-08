SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $345.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

