Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $648,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $3,014,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $4,816,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $22,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

TPG Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

