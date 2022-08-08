Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 20,188 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

