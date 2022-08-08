The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Progressive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

