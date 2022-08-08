Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTCH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

