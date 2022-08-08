Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.