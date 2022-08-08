General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 195,899 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

