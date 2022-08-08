Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,704 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.07 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

