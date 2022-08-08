Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

