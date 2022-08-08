Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

