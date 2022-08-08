Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,372 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,134.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $334.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

