Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

