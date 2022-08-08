Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.