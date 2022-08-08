Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 174,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MNDT opened at $22.81 on Monday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

