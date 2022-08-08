Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

