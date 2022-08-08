Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,772 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $115.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.