Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,786 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $241.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.01. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

