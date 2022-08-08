Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 36,828 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after purchasing an additional 311,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 167,287 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $63.68 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

