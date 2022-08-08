Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $128.91

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

