Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 18,847 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

