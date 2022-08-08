TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransUnion
TransUnion Price Performance
NYSE:TRU opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.