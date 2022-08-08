TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after buying an additional 3,399,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,619.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,182,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

