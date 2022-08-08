Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Denny’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Denny’s Company Profile

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $545.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

