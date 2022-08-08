Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day moving average is $191.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

