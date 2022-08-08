Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $78.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.