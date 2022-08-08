Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ STLD opened at $78.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
