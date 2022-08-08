Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 2,200 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

