Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,158 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 142.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.5 %

R stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.