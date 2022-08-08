Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

