CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CureVac by 2,929.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CureVac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

CureVac Stock Performance

About CureVac

CureVac stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

