Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $540,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $207.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.