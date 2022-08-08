Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

