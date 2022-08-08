Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

