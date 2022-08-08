Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $136.44 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

