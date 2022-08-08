Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,295 ($15.87) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,630 ($19.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

NYSE:SNN opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

