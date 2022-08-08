Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

