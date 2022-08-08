Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 483 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AAON by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,358 shares of company stock worth $987,027. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

