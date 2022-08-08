Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $71,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.6 %

FHN stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

