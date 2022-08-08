Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Futu by 677.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Futu by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Futu by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Futu by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd raised its position in Futu by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 302,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $41.19 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $119.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

