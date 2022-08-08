Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 811 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 11,178.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

