Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.