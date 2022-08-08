Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,831,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.31 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

