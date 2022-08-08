Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 825 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.37 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

