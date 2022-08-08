East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.